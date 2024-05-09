Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 5.2 %

LOPE opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

