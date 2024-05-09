G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.68

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $105.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

