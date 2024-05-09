FY2027 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

