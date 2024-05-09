FY2027 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,817 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.