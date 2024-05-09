Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $10,990.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Freshworks Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
