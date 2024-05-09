Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $10,990.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Freshworks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshworks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

