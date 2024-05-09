Fosun International Ltd Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LOW traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $236.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $221.68.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

