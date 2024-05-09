Fosun International Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253,597 shares during the quarter. Aurora Mobile comprises approximately 0.3% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 7.25% of Aurora Mobile worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 30.47% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
