Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. 545,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

