Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $210,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

EXC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

