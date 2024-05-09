Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

