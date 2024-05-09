Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.