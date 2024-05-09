Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $95.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.