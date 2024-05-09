Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

