ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 130,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,219. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

