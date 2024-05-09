Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.