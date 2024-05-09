Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 78,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $275.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

