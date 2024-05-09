Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $510,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

