Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 204,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

