Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa Sells 102,390 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMN opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

