E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $316,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

