E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $322,000 Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

