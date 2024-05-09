Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $39.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 856,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $3,532,532.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 672,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

