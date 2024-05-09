Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $8,401,402.72 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

