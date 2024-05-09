Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $8,401,402.72 in Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.