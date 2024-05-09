Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after buying an additional 96,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

