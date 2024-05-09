Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 557,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

