Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 75,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,736,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

