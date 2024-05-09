Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 3.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 92,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 320,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$65.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

