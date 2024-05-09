Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $49,080.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $649.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.