Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,880,000 after buying an additional 473,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 191,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

