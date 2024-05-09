DA Davidson Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 2,251,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,674. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,200 shares of company stock worth $57,219,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

