Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy Buys 20,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $2,456,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

