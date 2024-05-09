CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Increased to $1.35 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.25 to $1.35 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.94%. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.75%.

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,614 shares of company stock worth $371,230. Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

