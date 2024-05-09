CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.