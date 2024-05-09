Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.98

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 88263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 555.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 118,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,389,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

