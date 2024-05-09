Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Confluent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

