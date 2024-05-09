comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Stock Down 1.2 %

SCOR stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

