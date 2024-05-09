Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.18

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 85901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.