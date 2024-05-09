Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Comcast by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.