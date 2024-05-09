CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 279,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

