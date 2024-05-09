Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,174,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,866,271. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

