Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.39. 66,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.