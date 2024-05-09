Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 71,891 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of CoStar Group worth $214,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68,501 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.