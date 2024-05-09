Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 204,839 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Baker Hughes worth $227,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.