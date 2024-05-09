Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,687 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $266,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $233.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

