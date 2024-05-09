Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $234.73 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,837,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $234,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 99.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $566,034 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

