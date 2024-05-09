Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $221.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $221,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $612,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 173,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $342.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.48 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.