Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 198,789 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,789 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $278,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

