Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm's price target points to a potential upside of 46.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "d-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LEU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,789. The firm has a market cap of $663.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

