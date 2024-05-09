Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 20.7%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 109,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 86,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.65).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

