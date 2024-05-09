Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,368 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

